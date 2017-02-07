Finally Revealed! What It's Like Inside Walt Disney's EXCLUSIVE Celebrity Club

This sneaky look at Disney's Club 33 is mind-blowing!

Walt Disney is the master of secret messages and clues!

All of his theme parks have hidden features and cryptic clues as do many of his film, but did you know that hidden in Disneyland California is an exclusive members club?

Club 33 was built by Walt as a haven for some of societies most well to do people such as celebrities, socialites and politicians and some supposed members of the club include Tom Hanks, Elton John and Christina Aguilera.

It has been designed as a speakeasy behind a concealed entrance door n Disneyland's New Orleans Square with only a "33" address plate to mark its location.

Now finally, thanks to a sneaky member, an Instagram account called disneyland33member is sharing inside pictures of the illusive clubhouse!

Top of the stairs... Entrance to Le Grand Salon and Le Salon Nouveau #club33 #33 #club33disneyland #disneylandclub33 #disneyland1901 #disneyland60 #disneyland #dlr A photo posted by Disneyland Club 33 Member (@disneyland33member) onJul 30, 2016 at 9:56pm PDT

Here's subtle entrance in New Orleans Square...

Door to the club. You can be entertained sitting across and watching how many people try to get a peek in the door. #club33 #club33royalstreet #dlr #disneyland #disneylandclub33 #club33disneyland A photo posted by Disneyland Club 33 Member (@disneyland33member) onSep 7, 2016 at 6:27pm PDT

Some chairs at the bar are dedicated to Walt Disney and his wife Lillian at another exclusive lounge called 1901 in the neighbouring Disney's California Adventure.

At 1901 #club33 #club33disneyland #club33royalstreet #dlr #disneyland #californiaadventure #1901 A photo posted by Disneyland Club 33 Member (@disneyland33member) onNov 21, 2016 at 2:31pm PST

The decor inside looks ridiculously lavish!

Le Salon Nouveau #club33 #disneyland #dlr #disneylandclub33 #club33disneyland #club33royalstreet #lesalonnouveau A photo posted by Disneyland Club 33 Member (@disneyland33member) onFeb 4, 2017 at 10:39pm PST

The account also reveals that there are other Club 33's at Disney parks all over including Tokyo Disney.

Notepad and Planner from Tokyo Disneyland Club 33 #dlr #disneyland #californiaadventure #club33 #club33royalstreet #disneylandclub33 #club33disneyland #tokyodisneyland #tokyodisneyresort A photo posted by Disneyland Club 33 Member (@disneyland33member) onDec 19, 2016 at 8:28pm PST

So how do you get to be a member of the club? It may not be a secret anymore but it's still SUPER exclusive.

It has an invite only waiting list which if you get to the top off means you'll be fronted by a colossal membership fee.

This can vary from between £20,000-£80,000 joining fee and then £10,000-£24,000 per year.

And we thought our local gym membership was expensive!