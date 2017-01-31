In The Next 40 Years We'll No Longer Be Able To See The Northern Lights From Britain

Gallery Fashion Fix - Spring 2014
It's one of the natural wonders of the world and soon it will disappear from our shores.
The Northern Lights is one of the most wonderful natural phenomenons in the world and a popular bucket list item for many.
Granted, you have to be super lucky to view them from the UK, but contrary to popular belief they can be sighted from many parts of Scotland and even as far south as the Lake District.
But recently, scientists from the University of Reading have found that the sun's "atmosphere" is shrinking due to plummeting solar activity.
This in turn means that the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) will become rarer and rarer.
Dr Matthew Owens from the University's Meteorology department said "The magnetic activity of the sun ebbs and flows in predictable cycles, but there is also evidence that it is due to plummet, possibly by the largest amount for 300 years"
"If so, the Northern Lights phenomenon would become a natural show exclusive to the polar regions, due to a lack of solar wind forces that often make it visible at lower latitudes."
