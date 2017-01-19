This Letter Proves The Tooth Fairy ACTUALLY Exists And She Means Business

Gallery Fashion Fix - Spring 2014
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
This letter from the tooth fairy is certifiable proof that she's real!
When a child loses a tooth, they leave on the pillow and it gets collected by the tooth fairy as standard procedure.
But one tooth fairy takes customer service that extra bit further when serving her 'clients'.
Lucky William woke up to this note from his missing tooth expert, Mrs Sparkly Pegs...
As outlined in the the letter, once a tooth falls out the tooth fairy collects it and passes it on to her quality control team before it gets looked over and classified - William's tooth received a FAIR.
You might think that sounds like an OK classification but Mrs Pegs makes clear in her letter that anything less than excellent is unsatisfactory in her industry,
When Heart contacted her for comment she gave us permission to share the letter with our readers and listeners as long as we remind them that 'brushing for two minutes, twice daily, is ESSENTIAL'.
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
Let's face it, nothing beats old school Hollywood glamour...especially when it's given a modern twist!
Take a look at these stars before and after the stylist's touch.
Men's beauty regimes are nothing like women's. They need to be hassle free and reliable.
Singer Ciara blows competition out of the water with her incredible monochrome dress at the AMAs 2016.
Heart Beauty has trialled three different ways to keep your brows in check - and here are the results.
Gigi Hadid, Michelle Keegan, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Drew Barrymore ditch the makeup and go for a natural look.
We take a look at what 10 icons say about beauty and look at how this can work for you.
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Comments