There's A Royal Coin Worth £50k and Here's How You Can Find It!

The rare coin has been launched by the royal mint in celebration of the Queen's Sapphire jubilee.

Queen Sapphire Jubilee £5 coin

The jackpot of all rare coins has been launched by the royal mint and they could be worth up to £50,000.

Eight coins have been created in celebration of the Queen's sapphire jubilee next month, as she gets ready to become the first ever British monarch to reach a huge 65 years on the throne. 

The milestone, which will be celebrated on February 6th, will be commemorated by the rare collection of coins which will see the £5 momento, being sold for an affordable £13 to more pricey memorabilia which will be a £1,000 gold proof kilo coin on sale for a whopping £49,000.

The £5 coin features a quote from Princess Elizabeth's famous speech where she dedicates herself to her future role as Queen.

It reads: "My whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service." 

Each rare coin will no doubt spark a frenzy among collectors who ate desperate to get their hands on the coins. 

Glen Davies, designer of the £5 range, said: "I drew inspiration from the regalia associated with the Queen's coronation."

He continued: "As opposed to many traditional designs, I've rotated the crown to make a feature of the Stuart sapphire. 

"I have also included a quotation from Her Majesty's 21st birthday speech, which makes the design more personal. I used computer-aided design to create the inscription, but sculpted elements of the crown in clay." 

