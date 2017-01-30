There's A Royal Coin Worth £50k and Here's How You Can Find It!

The rare coin has been launched by the royal mint in celebration of the Queen's Sapphire jubilee.

The jackpot of all rare coins has been launched by the royal mint and they could be worth up to £50,000.

Eight coins have been created in celebration of the Queen's sapphire jubilee next month, as she gets ready to become the first ever British monarch to reach a huge 65 years on the throne.

The milestone, which will be celebrated on February 6th, will be commemorated by the rare collection of coins which will see the £5 momento, being sold for an affordable £13 to more pricey memorabilia which will be a £1,000 gold proof kilo coin on sale for a whopping £49,000.

The £5 coin features a quote from Princess Elizabeth's famous speech where she dedicates herself to her future role as Queen.

It reads: "My whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service."

Just released: Brand new UK £5 Silver Proof Coin issued to mark the Sapphire Jubilee - https://t.co/OI4oLlbRJv pic.twitter.com/pHDnzbNsBk — Westminster Coll. (@WestminsterGB) 30 January 2017

Each rare coin will no doubt spark a frenzy among collectors who ate desperate to get their hands on the coins.

Glen Davies, designer of the £5 range, said: "I drew inspiration from the regalia associated with the Queen's coronation."

He continued: "As opposed to many traditional designs, I've rotated the crown to make a feature of the Stuart sapphire.

"I have also included a quotation from Her Majesty's 21st birthday speech, which makes the design more personal. I used computer-aided design to create the inscription, but sculpted elements of the crown in clay."

