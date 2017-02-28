This Is Why Kinder Surprise Toy Cases Are Yellow (And It Will Blow Your Mind)

Gallery Fashion Fix - Spring 2014
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
There's more to the design of a Kinder Surprise than just making it look tasty. Once you realise why, you'll be cracking up (get it).
As a kid, the only thing better than chocolate is chocolate with the promise of a toy inside - which is why we used to beg our mums to have them.
Have you ever stopped to consider the design of the product, though? Right before tucking in, have you ever wondered why the milk chocolate is on the outside, the white on the inside and the toy case inside is yellow?
Now, some absolute chocoholic genius has brought it to our attention that the design is all there for a reason - it's not just to make you eat them.
And it's really obvious.
It's yellow because it's meant to look like the yolk of an egg. And the white chocolate on the inside is supposed to be the white bit that surrounds the yolk.
People are only just noticing it and it's blowing their mind.
Kinder eggs toy shell is yellow because it's meant to look like the yolk of an egg— Luke Soko (@LukeSoko) 28 February 2017
The pod inside kinder eggs is yellow because its meant to be the egg yolk. Mind = Blown.— Claireee Bearrrr! (@claireduff90) 28 February 2017
my mind hurts so much apparently the yellow pods inside kinder eggs are yellow because it represents the YOLK WHY HAVE I NEVER KNEW THIS— athena (@_athenamills) 27 February 2017
But the know-it-alls also took to twitter to boast that they were never fooled by the packaging.
was it not obvious that the pods in kinder eggs are yellow because they are supposed to represent yolk? pretty obvious to me anyways— Louise H (@LouLou699) 26 February 2017
But for now, we'll leave you with this yolk - we mean joke:
Just found out my wife ate 30 kinder eggs today.— Mat the Hat Mchobnob (@mwilliamson5014) 27 February 2017
She is full of bloody surprises
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
Let's face it, nothing beats old school Hollywood glamour...especially when it's given a modern twist!
Take a look at these stars before and after the stylist's touch.
Men's beauty regimes are nothing like women's. They need to be hassle free and reliable.
Singer Ciara blows competition out of the water with her incredible monochrome dress at the AMAs 2016.
Heart Beauty has trialled three different ways to keep your brows in check - and here are the results.
Gigi Hadid, Michelle Keegan, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Drew Barrymore ditch the makeup and go for a natural look.
We take a look at what 10 icons say about beauty and look at how this can work for you.
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Comments