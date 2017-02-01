The Brand New CBeebies Hotel Is A Child's Dream Come True!

Looking for ideas for a summer holiday with the kids? Then this is perfect!

Parents rejoice! There's now a hotel PERFECT for a trip away with the kids and it doesn't involve heading to Disneyland!

Alton Towers have recently unveiled their new hotel and its totally CBeebies themed.

Ever dreamed of falling asleep in an In The Night Garden themed bedroom? Well, now's your chance!

The CBeebies Hotel is part of CBeebies land at Alton Towers resort and all of your kids favourite shows come together to make this a child's dream palace.

Each bedroom even comes complete with a 'kids zone' with a TV showing ONLY children's programmes as well as an area for playing and drawing.

The hotel will also provide daily bedtime stories, treasure hunts and meet and greets with all of your little one's favourite characters.

The doors of the CBeebies hotel will open in July and will be the first of its kind made especially for young children.