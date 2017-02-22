Sarah Beeny Has Pinpointed The BEST Place To Live In The UK

Her new TV show will see her travel the country looking at desirable locations.

Sarah Beeney has made her name as a TV property guru, so it's safe to say, she knows her stuff!

Her new TV show for Channel 4 will see her travel the length and breadth of the country to find the best places for those to start a new life.

The programme, UK's Best Place to live aired last night, but for those who didn't tune in the winner was.....

South Ribble in Lancashire!

So what was the criteria needed to become Britains best place to live?

Sarah looked at many factors including affordable housing, job opportunities, business, wellbeing, transport and level culture amongst other factors.

It is also in close proximity to thriving cities Liverpool and Manchester as well as being incredibly scenic thanks to its semi rural location.

She then whittled down the nation to the top fifty before selecting South Ribble as the best with average hose prices of £157,000 meaning owning a home was within reach for those who participated in he show.

The program took four couples made up of disillusioned Londoners, struggling graduates, first time buyers and new parents and let them give life a go in a new place.

Here are the top fifty places to live in the UK...

1. South Ribble

2. Warrington

3. Blaby

4. Copeland

5. Cheshire East

6. Ribble Valley

7. Rugby

8. Warwick

9. Lancaster

10. Cheshire West and Chester

11. Rushcliffe

12. Preston

13. Fylde

14. Manchester

15. Edinburgh

16. Trafford

17. Derby

18. Stafford

19. Antrim and Newtown Abbey

20. Leeds

21. Salford

22. Burnley

23. Lichfield

24. Guilford

25. Charnwood

26. Welwyn Hatfield

27. Oxford

28. Calderdale

29. Bury

30. East Staffordshire

31. Chorley

32. Amber Valley

33. Vale of White Horse

34. York

35. Aberdeen

36. Tewkesbury

37. Broxtowe

38. Cherwell

39. Pendle

40. Redditch

41. South Oxfordshire

42. Coventry

43. Halton

44. Hart

45. Winchester

46. Flintshire

47. West Oxforshire

48. Milton Keynes

49. Liverpool

50. Stockton-On-Tees

Did your town make the cut? Out of the ENTIRE country its pretty impressive if it did!

Let us know what you make of Sarah's list!