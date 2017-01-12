We Bet You Didn't Realise These Household Items Have A Use By Date!

It's not just food that goes off, these items we all have lying around the house have a best before date too...

We're all very conscious of the dates on our foods but we should be aware that many of the objects we use around our home can go off too!

Many of us are completely unaware of this, so you'll be pretty surprised to find out how often our ordinary objects need to be replaced...

Tupperware

Its easy to have tupperware in the back of your cupboard from years ago, but it's best to replace food containers every three months as the plastic they are made out of harbours nasty substances such as BPA, BPS and phthalates.

Pillows

Did you know you should replace your pillow every two to three years?

Expert Lisa Artis from the Sleep Council told the Daily Mail that "

When they have lost their 'loft', or heigh, and become lumpy, discoloured or misshapen they should be replaced.

'A good pillow should hold your head in the correct alignment - that is, in the same relation to your shoulders and spine as if you were standing upright with the correct posture."

Hairbrushes

These should be replaced every four years to ensure the spread of nasty bacteria doesn't happen.

One hair follicle can have around 50,000 germs and whatever lurks in your hairbrush can add to this so it's important to get rid of old brushes.

Bras

Us girls can be pretty attached to our bras and we are all guilty of having a favourite that we've clung onto for dear life. But the truth is you should get rid of bras after a year.

The quality of the support and comfort a bra gives you significantly reduces after your bras first birthday sadly.

Toothbrushes

Now this may be an obvious one but bet you didn't know that you should get a new toothbrush as soon as every THREE months.

This is to keep infection causing bacteria at bay and to keep our sparkling whites...sparkling!

Slippers

Its a tradition for some to get a new pair of comfy slippers each Christmas but sadly you shouldn't be waiting that long to get a new pair!

To keep fungal foot infections at bay, experts advise getting a new pair of slippers every six months or so.

Better get to the shops this weekend, it seems like we've got lots that need replacing!