THESE Are The Unusual Baby Names That NOBODY Used Last Year

There are reportedly hundreds of names that were'nt even registered in the US last year.
If you're looking a unique name that nobody is using then look no further.
There are reportedly hundreds of names that were'nt even registered last year, with the likes of Daphodile, Franny and Letita being left by the way side.
Baby names website Nameberry, compared all the names that were officially given to babies in the U.S. in the last year against their list of baby name ideas in their database and the results were surprising.
After doing their research they were able to find a bunch of names that not one parent had given their child in 2016.
Unbelievably, there were 5,000 names that nobody even thought to use!
However, they decided to narrow down that list to the top 100.
So if you want a quirky name and lessen the chances fo your child being confused with somebody else in their class, then you better check out the list below.
Acantha
Araminta
Artemesia
Bee
Bluebell
Branwen
Calico
Capucine
Ceil
Chandra
Christmas
Cia
Circe
Coralia
Daffodil
Dancer
Diablo
Eluned
Endellion
Eulalie
Fifer
Finola
Franny
Freesia
Frostine
Grania
HesterIanthe
Jericho
Jessamy
Jocasta
Kalindi
Kerensa
Leocadia
Letitia
Louisiana
Lucasta
Ludovica
Madrigal
Malou
Marcellina
Mazarine
Melisande
Minette
Morwenna
Nephele
North
Oberon
Ottoline
Perdita
Petronilla
Puck
Remember
Rhonwen
Romola
Samoa
Sanne
Season
Sheherazade
Signy
Tally
Thaddea
Undine
Venetia
West
Whimsy
Winsome
Zephyrine
Auberon
Averill
Bard
Bas
Basie
Beach
Cassio
Cathal
Corentin
Drummer
Eleazer
Falconer
Fenno
Florent
Gower
Gulliver
Hiawatha
Humphrey
Kassian
Kermit
Land
Ludovic
Merce
Mingus
Moe
Nat
Nicholson
Night
Osgood
Pagan
Per
Pim
Piran
Placido
Puck
Rancher
Raoul
Roald
Romilly
Roone
Rudyard
Runyon
Salmon
Scorpio
Septimus
Sim
Spike
Story
Taddeo
Thibault
Thoreau
Tibor
Traveler
Trout
Umberto
Whistler
