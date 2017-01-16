Vogue's April Cover Girl Is A Pretty Unusual Choice

Gallery Fashion Fix - Spring 2014
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
Vogue love to have famous faces on their cover to get people talking, and their latest choice certainly has done the trick!
Over the past year the prestigious role of Vogue cover girl has gone to famous faces such as Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss and even the Duchess of Cambridge.
50 Shades Of Grey's Dakota Johnson will appear on the February issue.
But April's edition of American Vogue will feature none other than Prime Minister Theresa May on it's cover.
It has been reported that the PM secretly posed for some glossy photos with portrait photographer, Annie Leibovitz.
Downing Street have now confirmed that "the long-planned shoot for US Vogue will come out in April.
This is not the first time that the PM has been noticed in the fashion world.
People often remark on her large collection of kitten heels and she was recently criticised by former education secretary Nicky Morgan for wearing a pair of £995 leather trousers in another magazine photoshoot.
Let's face it, nothing beats old school Hollywood glamour...especially when it's given a modern twist!
Take a look at these stars before and after the stylist's touch.
Men's beauty regimes are nothing like women's. They need to be hassle free and reliable.
Singer Ciara blows competition out of the water with her incredible monochrome dress at the AMAs 2016.
Heart Beauty has trialled three different ways to keep your brows in check - and here are the results.
Gigi Hadid, Michelle Keegan, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Drew Barrymore ditch the makeup and go for a natural look.
We take a look at what 10 icons say about beauty and look at how this can work for you.
