Vogue's April Cover Girl Is A Pretty Unusual Choice

By Alice Westoby

Vogue love to have famous faces on their cover to get people talking, and their latest choice certainly has done the trick!

Theresa May To Appear On The Cover Of Vogue

Over the past year the prestigious role of Vogue cover girl has gone to famous faces such as Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss and even the Duchess of Cambridge.

 

50 Shades Of Grey's Dakota Johnson will appear on the February issue.

But April's edition of American Vogue will feature none other than Prime Minister Theresa May on it's cover.

It has been reported that the PM secretly posed for some glossy photos with portrait photographer, Annie Leibovitz.

Theresa May on cover of Vogue
 
Picture: Getty

Downing Street have now confirmed that "the long-planned shoot for US Vogue will come out in April.

This is not the first time that the PM has been noticed in the fashion world.

People often remark on her large collection of kitten heels and she was recently criticised by former education secretary Nicky Morgan for wearing a pair of £995 leather trousers in another magazine photoshoot.

We'll have to wait until April to see what she's wearing this time!

