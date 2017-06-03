Memorial Skate Park In Thurston

A group of young people from Thurston - trying to raise money for a skate park in their friend's memory - have told Heart they are desperate to find some land to build it on.

13 year old Ben Wragge died in a tragic accident involving an air gun last year.



He was a keen skate boarder and since his death money has been raised to help build a skate park.



There's also a live family music day called 'Benni's chill' happening later in Thurston with all the money going towards the project.



More details can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1308783405871280/

Pic @ RIP Ben Wragge Facebook page