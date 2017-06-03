Memorial Skate Park In Thurston

Police Officers Issued Body-Worn Cameras
Norfolk and Suffolk Police have entered a new technological era as body-worn cameras are rolled out to police officers.
A group of young people from Thurston - trying to raise money for a skate park in their friend's memory - have told Heart they are desperate to find some land to build it on.
13 year old Ben Wragge died in a tragic accident involving an air gun last year.
He was a keen skate boarder and since his death money has been raised to help build a skate park.
There's also a live family music day called 'Benni's chill' happening later in Thurston with all the money going towards the project.
More details can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1308783405871280/
Pic @ RIP Ben Wragge Facebook page
A couple from Great Yarmouth have been killed in a crash in Scotland.
A 17-year-old has been charged following an armed incident in the city centre on Saturday 27 May 2017.
Tributes have been paid to a man who died during an industrial incident at Besthorpe, near Attleborough, last Monday.
