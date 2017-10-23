20 Firefighters Tackle Suspicious Fire In in Rottingdean

20 fighters from across East Sussex were called out to the disused St Aubyns School along the High Street, the fire is thought to have started in the old school gym.



East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service are at the scene of a fire in Rottingdean.

At 15.17 this afternoon five fire engines were mobilised to a fire at the disused St Aubyns School in Rottingdean. Appliances from Roedean, Preston Circus and Newhaven are in attendance and the Command Unit from Lewes

Firefighters are using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and two 45 metre jets to extinguish the fire.

No persons reported.

As of 17:40, East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were still at the scene of a fire at the disused St Aubyns School in Rottingdean, the fire is in an outbuilding that was used as the school gym.

Crews are making good progress and will remain at the scene through most of the evening continuing to damp down and extinguish the fire.

The incident is being treated as suspicious.

Steyning Road will be closed for several hours, so please avoid the area. Rottingdean High Street remains open.

pic from @_alexandrakate