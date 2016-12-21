Hoofpower Log Delivery in Brighton
Step back in time with eco log delivery by horse and cart!
20,000 Expected AT Burning Of The Clocks Lantern Parade through Brighton tonight.
It is to celebrate the Winter Solstice.
Crowds of people with paper lanterns will make their way through the city before the lanterns are thrown onto a bonfire on the beach around 6.30 pm.
Here is the route.
Lodger Alan Knight sentenced for murder in Worthing
One of the main unions involved in the on-going Southern Rail row claims a Christmas truce is in the hands of the Government.
New average speed cams for Brighton and Hastings
1pm - 4pm
2:30pm - 4:30pm
Kelly Clarkson Underneath The Tree
14:49
Chris Rea Driving Home For Christmas
14:41
Elton John Step Into Christmas
14:31
Michael Buble Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
13:56
