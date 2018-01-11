Baby Girl Died Following Collision In West Sussex

A seven month old baby girl has died and 5 year old boy is critically ill following a collision involving two cars near Billingshurst.

The children were passengers in a Mazda 3 which was in collision with a Vauxhall Corsa on the B2133 at Newpound Common, near Wisborough Green, West Sussex, on Wednesday afternoon.

A Sussex Police spokesman said:

"The seven-month-old girl was taken to Worthing Hospital, where she sadly died at 6.36pm.

"The five-year-old boy was airlifted to St George's Hospital at Tooting in a critical condition.

"Both were passengers in the Mazda. A 27-year-old woman passenger suffered serious leg injuries and was also taken to hospital in London.

"The 31-year-old driver suffered minor injuries. All of the occupants are from Pulborough.

"The driver of the Corsa, a 36-year-old man from Pulborough, sustained serious chest injuries and was taken to Worthing Hospital."

The road was closed for more than five hours while police examined and cleared the crash scene.

"Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have seen the vehicles in the area shortly beforehand to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Gilford."