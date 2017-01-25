Bodies Of Two Adults And Child Found In Reigate
The bodies of two adults and a child have been discovered following reports of a serious fire at a farm cottage in Trumpets Hill Road.
Surrey Police called out following concerns for the safety of people living at the address just after 11am on Tuesday.
A police spokesman said: ``The property was found to have suffered serious fire damage and three people, including two adults and a child were found deceased. Their next of kin have been informed.''
A joint investigation between Surrey Police and Surrey Fire and Rescue Service is underway into the cause of the fire.
Forensic experts in white suits are at the property this morning.
Pictures from Our Reporter Bryony Waite at the scene.
3 Airlines At Gatwick Switch Terminals
Surrey Police Support Driver Mobile Crackdown
Sussex and Surrey Smear Tests at 19-year Low
One in four women in Sussex and Surrey are missing out on smear tests for cervical cancer.
Recently Played Tracks
On Radio: Toby Anstis
10am - 1pm
Text 'HEART' to 82122
On TV: Club Classics: Guess The Year!
11am - 1pm
Don't Miss
Gallery Celebrities Then And Now: How They've Changed!
Gallery Celebrity Weddings: Bond Director Sam Mendes Is Off The Market!
Gallery Pregnant Celebrities: Who's Expecting?
Gallery Celebrity Parents: Stars Who've Become Mums & Dads
Gallery Top Of The Chops! Celebrity Hair Do-Overs
Gallery Celebrity Engagements: These Inbetweener's Co-Stars Are Engaged!
Gallery Bare-Naked Ladies: Stars Without Makeup!
Gallery Stars With Big Hearts
Gallery New Celebrity Couples: Who's Dating Who? Jennifer Lopez and Drake
Gallery Celebrity Splits: Nick Knowles and Jessica Rose Moor Call It A Day On Their Marriage
Join Heart Bingo Today!
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Heart's Feel-Good Songs
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Local
Weather
Find your local four day weather report here.
Traffic and Travel
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Win With Heart
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Our Advertisers
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart 102.4 and 103.5
Advertise in Sussex
Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.
Comments