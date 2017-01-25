Bodies Of Two Adults And Child Found In Reigate

25th January 2017, 11:01

reigate bodies

Comments

The bodies of two adults and a child have been discovered following reports of a serious fire at a farm cottage in Trumpets Hill Road.

Surrey Police called out following concerns for the safety of people living at the address just after 11am on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said: ``The property was found to have suffered serious fire damage and three people, including two adults and a child were found deceased. Their next of kin have been informed.''

A joint investigation between Surrey Police and Surrey Fire and Rescue Service is underway into the cause of the fire.

Forensic experts in white suits are at the property this morning. 

Pictures from Our Reporter Bryony Waite at the scene.

reigate bodies story

 

