Body Found In Cuckmere Haven A Year Ago

Forensics are still trying to identify a woman whose body was found almost a year ago in Cuckmere Haven.

Her death was not treated as suspicious at the time, but an inquest last week found she had suffered injuries consistent with a fall from a great height. They've put together an impression of what the lady looked like

The body of the woman was seen in the water around 1pm on July 4, 2017 near Cuckmere Haven and was recovered. Her death was not treated as suspicious and the case passed to the East Sussex coroners.



However in the weeks which followed, despite the usual checks including finger prints, DNA and dental records, the woman remained unidentified.



After almost of year of enquiries, her inquest was held on June 19, establishing she had suffered injuries consistent with a fall from a great height.



The woman is described as white, European, between 25 and 55, with dark dyed red shoulder length hair and painted red toenails. She was wearing two necklaces; a white metal chain and a dark metal chain with a floral leaf design pendant.





Detective Sergeant Tod Stewart said: "We believe the necklace is very distinctive and could be an antique, this could be vital information which could help her being identified.



"We don't believe she is local as she matches no missing person descriptions, however she could be from anywhere in the country or indeed the world. It is very tragic that she has not been identified and we would urge anyone who thinks they might know who she is to get in touch."



Contact police online quoting serial 604 of 04/07/17 or the UK Missing Persons Unit.