Brighton Flats Evacuated Over Suspicious Items

Police have evacuated a 12 storey block of flats in central Brighton on Saturday (April 14).



Officers arrived at Highleigh on Grove Hill at 7.20am and are treating items believed to be inside the premises as hazardous and potentially explosive. Those living in the flat block have been evacuated while officers are on scene and a cordon has been put in place for safety reasons. The EOD have been informed and are on their way to the scene to make it safe for all concerned.



No-one is believed to be in the concerned flat presently and enquiries to trace the resident are on-going.



Detective Superintendent Carwyn Hughes said:

"We are currently on scene and we are advising residents to avoid the area for the time being. I want to reassure those in the area and wider community this is not being treated as terrorist related activity at this stage. We are working with the EOD, East Sussex Fire and Rescue and Brighton and Hove City Council to make the area safe as soon as possible."





