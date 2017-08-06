Brighton Pride Celebrations

6th August 2017, 08:46

Heart at Brighton Pride

Comments

Sussex Police tell us they are proud of how well the celebrations at Brighton Pride have been going.

 

Around 300,000 people have been taking part in the celebrations across the city this weekend.

Crowds line the seafront to watch the parade which started at Hove Lawns, only a small number of arrests have had to be made

 

 

Preston Park Pictures - Thanks to J. Guy Davidson @hatcat01

Thousands of people turned out to watch the Pet Shop Boys on stage in Preston Park lsat night, it was their first Pride performance in 20 years.

 

 

Louisa Johnson and Years and Years also performed on stage

Officers will now be out on patrol throught the day as the celebrations continue

with a fireworks display planned tonight near Brighton Pier.

Recently Played Tracks

On Radio: Stephen Mulhern and Emma Willis

9am - 12pm

Email the show

Text 'HEART' to 82122

Stephen Mulhern and Emma Willis

Stay tuned...

Watch heart TV

  • Now playing: The best feel good music

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Shopping Our Advertisers

Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart 102.4 and 103.5

Advertise Advertise in Sussex

Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.

Follow Heart on Twitter