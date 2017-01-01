Busy NYE For South East Coast Ambulance services

South East Coast Ambulance services have been telling Heart it has been a very busy New Years Eve they dealt with 1200 calls in six hours.

Crews from across Sussex Surrey and Kent were called out to over 600 incidents.

There were over 2 300 incidents throughout the whole of New Year’s Eve – That's up approximately 300 on last year.

In Worthing - Coastguards and Police were called out overnight to reports of a woman in distress in the sea.

They managed to pull her to saftey before she was looked after by ambulance crews

SECAmb thanks public and staff for support during busy festive period



South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb) would like to thank its staff and volunteers for their efforts during what was, as ever, an extremely busy Christmas and New Year.



The Trust would also like to thank everyone for the messages of support it has received over the festive period including support of its #XmasSupportSECAmb Twitter campaign.



In the six hours between 10pm on New Year’s Eve and 4am on the 1 January the Trust handled approximately 1,200 calls and some 3,400 calls throughout the whole of 31 December.



Control room staff worked hard to arrange help for callers, prioritising patients in the most need. Ambulance crews out on the road worked flat out to reach patients as quickly as possible with demand up on last year.



Crews attended more than 600 incidents across Kent, Surrey and Sussex between 10pm and 4am and close to 2,300 incidents throughout the whole of New Year’s Eve – up approximately 300 on last year.



The Trust’s NHS 111 centre staff also had an extremely busy end to the year with the service in high demand on Christmas and New Year long weekends.



SECAmb would also like to praise the efforts and commitment of its volunteers including its Community First Responders, chaplains, St John Ambulance and the British Red Cross.

SECAmb Acting Chief Executive Geraint Davies said: “All our staff and our volunteers work hard all year round but I’m always particularly impressed by the dedication and professionalism they show at this time of year. We know it can also be hard on their families and loved ones too so we’re very grateful of the support they provide.

“As expected the whole period and last New Year’s Eve was very busy. Everyone rose to the challenge to respond to those in most need as quickly and safely as possible. I would like to thank the public for their continued support and wish everyone and happy and safe 2017.”

SECAmb continues to be extremely busy and is urging people to remember to only dial 999 in the event of a serious emergency.