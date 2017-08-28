Chemical Haze In East Sussex Update

Over 200 people treated after chemical 'haze' along Sussex coast.on Sunday, Sussex Police say air is clearing and want people to enjoy Bank Holiday Monday along Sussex Coast.

Latest from Sussex Police

A gas cloud that affected hundreds of people along the coast of East Sussex on Sunday afternoon (August 27) appears to have dissipated and advice to keep windows and doors closed has now been withdrawn.

Around 150 people attended Eastbourne District General Hospital and small numbers continued to attend into the early hours, but no further reports of the gas were received after mid-evening.

Neither the gas nor its source have been established, but agencies are continuing to investigate and have not ruled out either on-shore or off-shore locations, although it does appear that it did sweep in from the sea driven by on-shore breezes. However, weather models suggest that an onshore source in northern France is very unlikely.

While reports of those seeking medical treatment have now dwindled away, anyone still suffering the effects are advised by Public Health England to irrigate their eyes if they are irritated and to wash any other irritated areas with plenty of soap and water.

If you were affected and after taking the precautions recommended you still feel ill, contact 111 for advice and only visit your local A&E if you are still suffering significant effects.

The first reports of a 'haze' coming in from the sea were received from Birling Gap, between Eastbourne and Seaford, just before 5pm. People reported irritation of their eyes and throats as the plume of gas moved eastwards along the coast as far as Bexhill.

It appears that the last reports were received some three hours after the first, but long queues built up at Eastbourne General District Hospital well into the evening, with 238 people being treated. However, the effects were mostly minor and it was not necessary to admit anyone for further treatment.

Initially, patients were dealt with as a precaution with a full decontamination treatment, but it became clear that this was not necessary.

People living along the coast were advised to remain indoors with windows and doors shut. However, the vast majority of the gas appears to have dissipated by later in the evening.

Joe Chadwick-Bell is the Chief Operating Officer at East Sussex Hospitals Trust and explains how events unfolded at the hospital:





While the nature of the gas hasn't been established, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has advised that it is 'extremely unlikely' that it was chlorine, as was being suggested on social media. The effects, while uncomfortable, were not serious and an investigation is now under way by a number of agencies working in partnership to establish the source of the gas.

It is believed that it came in from the sea, but this has not been confirmed and work continues to locate the cause.

With another fine day expected for Bank Holiday Monday, thousands of people are expected to flock to the coast once again. The situation will continue to be monitored, but it is believed that this was an isolated incident and is not expected to recur.