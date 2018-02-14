Thousands Raised For Couple From Sussex Injured In Grand Canyon Crash

Crowdfunding Appeal created by friend's of the couple who have been 'overwhelmed' by the support around the world.

A crowdfunding page set up for a couple from Sussex among those injured in the Grand Canyon Helicopter crash while on their honeymoon has raised over 14 thousand pounds in just a few hours

Jon Udall and Ellie Milward from Worthing among those injured in the Grand Canyon Helicopter crash while on their honeymoon were rescued after the helicopter came down at the weekend, 3 of their friends also from worthing died

Friends who set up the appeal for the couple say they have been overwhelmed by the donations for the couple who may need to stay in America for treatment before they can come home

The couple work for Yorkshire Building Society.

Here is a Statement from their employer: