Drink-Driver Who Rolled Car Gets Banned

A drink-driver who was four times the legal limit when he crashed and rolled his car less than a mile from his home in Horsham has been banned.

Lee Doe ran away from the scene in Rusper Road, having been helped out of the Land Rover Discovery by a Good Samaritan who was concerned for his welfare.

But he was tracked down by officers at his home in nearby Conifers Close, which was the address registered to the vehicle owner.

Police were called to the collision shortly after 10pm on Sunday 10 December, and the vehicle was discovered overturned, having crashed through a fence and a set of temporary traffic lights.

Following his arrest, Doe, 42, a HGV driver, was charged with driving with 140mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system and failing to stop after a road traffic collision. The legal limit is 35mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 8 May, he was disqualified from driving for 29 months and sentenced to a 24-month community order, requiring him to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £100 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.