Police Think 'Ex-Soldier' Could Be Carrying Out Armed Raids

Surrey Police have told Heart they think the suspect in a series of violent armed raids has either a military or law enforcement background.

A highly trained soldier or a man with a law enforcement background could be behind a series of armed raids which have included homes Sussex and Surrey.

It's thought a man with a sawn-off shotgun has been targeting houses since 2014.

Surrey Police have released more information about the suspect to try and track him down.

Susan Morris was attacked in her home in Kingswood near Reigate when her husband was out.

WARNING: some people might find some of the content distressing.

CCTV has been released of a man police would like to speak to.

Detective Inspector Dee Fielding from Surrey Police tells us more.

More than a million pounds worth of valuable has been stolen.

Another victim also spoke out about what happened.

Another victim also wished to remain anonymous.

Police want to hear from anyone who might know the suspect.