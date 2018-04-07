Family Appeal Over Missing Worthing Woman

The family of Georgina Gharsallah have made an emotion plea for her safe return.

Georgina, 30, was last seen in Worthing on the morning of March 7 wearing a grey jacket with a fur-lined hood.

She is white, 5’ 2”, with shoulder-length dark hair, often worn in a top knot, and has a Monroe-style piercing above her left lip.

Georgina has Arabian features and speaks Arabic among friends.

It is believed she may still be around Worthing or she could have travelled to Brighton.

If you see Georgina, call 999 immediately. If you have information on her whereabouts or have seen her, please report aor call 101 quoting reference 603 of 17/03.

Mum, Andrea, was joined by Georgina’s younger sisters, Arij and Sonya, in a direct appeal to their missing family member.

