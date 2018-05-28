Family Tribute To Crawley Woman

The family of Christina Abbotts have paid tribute to her as "sweet" and "loving".

The 29-year-old was found dead at a flat in Highams Hill, Crawley after she failed to turn up to pre-arranged plans with friends in London on Friday night (May 25).

Her family said: "Christina, our sweet loving daughter and best friend, educated at Cirencester and Oxford, will be sorely missed. This independent lady, a much travelled person was taken from us far too early.

"Her friends in London and parts of the UK will also be grieving.

"The light in our life is now extinguished. Love forever from our family."

Zahid Naseem, 47, from Amersham in Buckinghamshire has been charged with the murder and appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Monday (May 28). He has been remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday (May 30).

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Heater said: "We are supporting Christina's family and they have asked for privacy at this time.

"We are investigating the circumstances of her death and are keen to hear anyone who might have seen or heard anything which might help with our investigation."

Anyone with information or who saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to contact police immediately online quoting Operation Grayhill.

Alternatively, you can visit Crimestoppers or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.