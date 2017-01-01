Five Arrested On Suspicion of Murder Near Hastings

1st January 2017, 12:53

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in a fall at flats in St Leonards-on-Sea early on New Year's Day.

The victim died after falling through a utility room ceiling at a flat in Charles Road, St Leonards-on-Sea, near Hastings, East Sussex, at around 4.46am.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: ``The man had apparently fallen from a flat above and despite efforts to resuscitate him was pronounced dead at the scene.''

Five people from a flat in the building were arrested on suspicion of murder and inquiries into the death were continuing, the spokesman added.

