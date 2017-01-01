Five Arrested On Suspicion of Murder Near Hastings

More Bad News For Southern Rail Users
Rail fares across Britain have gone by an average of 2.3% - the biggest hike in 3 years.
Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in a fall at flats in St Leonards-on-Sea early on New Year's Day.
The victim died after falling through a utility room ceiling at a flat in Charles Road, St Leonards-on-Sea, near Hastings, East Sussex, at around 4.46am.
A Sussex Police spokesman said: ``The man had apparently fallen from a flat above and despite efforts to resuscitate him was pronounced dead at the scene.''
Five people from a flat in the building were arrested on suspicion of murder and inquiries into the death were continuing, the spokesman added.
1200 calls in six hours. 2 300 incidents throughout the whole of New Year’s Eve.
It's the start of the annual booze free challenge from Alcohol Concern
More than flights cancelled at the airport
