Gatwick Baggage Problems Now Fixed

26th May 2017, 12:28

A problem with the baggage system at Gatwick Airport this morning has led to some flights taking off without passengers luggage as the bank holiday getaway begins.

 

Gatwick spokesperson said:

“A problem with the baggage sortation system that occurred at Gatwick has been rectified and the airport is recovering from this morning’s disruption.

“Gatwick would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to passengers whose aircraft departed without their bag.

“The airport is working closely with our airlines to forward all bags to passengers at the earliest opportunity.

“Arrivals, and those travelling with carry-on baggage only, were unaffected by this issue and all bags and passengers were security screened as normal.”

