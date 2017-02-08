HGV Drivers Could Be Fined In West Sussex
West Sussex County Council issue clampdown on HGV's after rise in lorries parked on pavements.
The County Council has advised district and borough councils to issue penalty notices to any HGV parked wholly or partly on a footway or verge – regardless of whether there are waiting restrictions on the road or not.
The clampdown is for HGVs over 7.5 tonnes in weight only.
County Council Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, Bob Lanzer, said: “We have seen an increase in reports of HGVs parking on footways in recent months.
“This behaviour causes all sorts of problems for residents. “It stops people from being able to use pavements and footways safely. It causes damage to our verges. “It makes it more dangerous for motorists and pedestrians to see when they are on the roads.”
Bob added: “HGVs will still be permitted to drop off and unload, but these measures will prevent long term parking on verges and pavements.”
Anyone who wishes to report issues concerning HGVs parking in their areas should contact their district or borough council.
Man Accused Of Deliberately Passing On HIV
Aslef-Southern deal: 'shocking betrayal'
The deal agreed between Aslef and Southern Railway to end a dispute over driver-only trains has been attacked as a "shocking betrayal'' of workers and passengers.
'Abuse' Bishop Freed
A former Bishop of Lewes who sexually abused young men is believed to have walked free from prison after serving half of his jail sentence.
Recently Played Tracks
On Radio: Matt Wilkinson
1pm - 4pm
Text 'HEART' to 82122
On TV: The Valentines Quiz
1pm - 3pm
-
Mariah Carey We Belong Together
13:22
-
Bon Jovi Always
13:18
-
Anita Baker Sweet Love
13:14
Don't Miss
Gallery Celebrity Engagements: This Emmerdale Star Has Been Keeping Her Engagement A Secret!
Gallery Bare-Naked Ladies: Stars Without Makeup!
Gallery Celeb Part-Time Careers: Frank Lampard Offered Hollywood Film Role?
Gallery Celebrity Parents: Pharell Has Had A Triple Surprise After His Wife Gave Birth!
Gallery Band Reunions! Jacksons Are Doing A One-Off Gig
Gallery Pregnant Celebrities: Is Zooey Deschanel Expecting?
Gallery Celebrity Splits: Are Scarlett Johansson & Romain Dauriac Still Together?
Gallery Celebrities Then And Now: How They've Changed!
Gallery Celebrity Weddings: Bond Director Sam Mendes Is Off The Market!
Gallery Top Of The Chops! Celebrity Hair Do-Overs
Join Heart Bingo Today!
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Heart's Feel-Good Songs
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Local
Weather
Find your local four day weather report here.
Traffic and Travel
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Win With Heart
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Our Advertisers
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart 102.4 and 103.5
Advertise in Sussex
Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.
Comments