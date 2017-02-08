HGV Drivers Could Be Fined In West Sussex

8th February 2017, 13:16

hgv

Comments

West Sussex County Council issue clampdown on HGV's after rise in lorries parked on pavements.

 The County Council has advised district and borough councils to issue penalty notices to any HGV parked wholly or partly on a footway or verge – regardless of whether there are waiting restrictions on the road or not.

The clampdown is for HGVs over 7.5 tonnes in weight only.

County Council Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, Bob Lanzer, said: “We have seen an increase in reports of HGVs parking on footways in recent months.

“This behaviour causes all sorts of problems for residents. “It stops people from being able to use pavements and footways safely. It causes damage to our verges. “It makes it more dangerous for motorists and pedestrians to see when they are on the roads.”
Bob added: “HGVs will still be permitted to drop off and unload, but these measures will prevent long term parking on verges and pavements.”

Anyone who wishes to report issues concerning HGVs parking in their areas should contact their district or borough council.

Sex abuse bishop 'Abuse' Bishop Freed

A former Bishop of Lewes who sexually abused young men is believed to have walked free from prison after serving half of his jail sentence.

Recently Played Tracks

On Radio: Matt Wilkinson

1pm - 4pm

Email the show

Text 'HEART' to 82122

Matt Wilkinson

On TV: The Valentines Quiz

1pm - 3pm

Watch heart TV

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Shopping Our Advertisers

Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart 102.4 and 103.5

Advertise Advertise in Sussex

Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.

Follow Heart on Twitter