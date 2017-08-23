Man From West Sussex Arrested On Holiday In Turkey

52-year-old father-of-five, from Southwick, West Sussex, discovered the 13 coins while snorkelling during a two-week holiday in Turgutreis

The Foreign Office says they are in contact with the family of a dad of five from West Sussex arrested while on holiday in Turkey for reportedly trying to fly home with some coins he found snorkelling

Toby Robyns who's 52 and from Southwick was detained at Bodrum airport

If he's found guilty of finding artefacts without notifying Turkish authorities, he could face 3 years in a Turkish jail

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are assisting a British man following his arrest in Bodrum and remain in contact with his family and the Turkish authorities."