Man From West Sussex Arrested On Holiday In Turkey
52-year-old father-of-five, from Southwick, West Sussex, discovered the 13 coins while snorkelling during a two-week holiday in Turgutreis
The Foreign Office says they are in contact with the family of a dad of five from West Sussex arrested while on holiday in Turkey for reportedly trying to fly home with some coins he found snorkelling
Toby Robyns who's 52 and from Southwick was detained at Bodrum airport
If he's found guilty of finding artefacts without notifying Turkish authorities, he could face 3 years in a Turkish jail
A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are assisting a British man following his arrest in Bodrum and remain in contact with his family and the Turkish authorities."
Shoreham Air Crash Memorial
Series of 11 arches to be created to remember those who died in the Shoreham Airshow Disaster.
Jail for duo who car-washed stolen Jag
One of the thieves told police she ''couldn’t be seen to drive a dirty Jag’!”
Firefighters In West Sussex To Have Animal Oxygen Masks
All fire engines in West Sussex will now carry oxygen masks for our pets caught up in house fires.
