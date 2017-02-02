Latest On M23 Closure
M23 Closed in both directions near Gatwick, Crawley and Reigate due to a high voltage power cable came down and needs to be removed safely. A diversion is now in place
Drivers are being advised that M23 Northbound is closed from Junction 10 at Crawley and Southbound it's closed from where it meets the M25 at Junction 8 for Reigate
Highways England and UK Power Networks are working hard to reopen the M23 as soon as it is safe to do so, aiming to complete the work as soon as possible while avoiding any peak time restrictions on the motorway.
A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the standard diversion route following the hollow diamond for the southbound and solid square for the northbound via the A23 and A217.
Drivers are advised to plan their journeys and allow additional time if required.
UK Power Networks have released a statement to Heart.
UK Power Networks engineers are currently working to repair an overhead power line which has been damaged by a third party.
In order for the work to be completed safely, the Highways England has closed the M23 between junction 8 (for the M25) and junction 9 (for Gatwick Airport).
We appreciate the inconvenience this causes and will complete electrical work as quickly as is safely possible so the road can be reopened.
People heading to Gatwick are being advised to leave extra time.
