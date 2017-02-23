Latest On Storm Doris

Met Office Warning 80mph Winds Until 8pm Across Sussex and Surrey Tonight.

The Met Office are warning of winds of up to 80 miles an hour until 8 tonight across Sussex and Surrey

Coastguards are warning people not to take selfies near the coast during Storm Doris.

Southern rail say speed restrictions are now in place for their trains

While a number of flights from Gatwick to Ireland have already been cancelled this morning.

Drivers heading to Gatwick are being warned part of the A23 is closed in both directions while repairs are carried out due to Storm Doris Damage.

Train services on Southern rail are running at reduced speeds, while a tree on the line between Uckfield and Oxted has been causing some disruption.

Gatwick Airport say Storm Doris may impact on some flights later so check with your airline before travelling.

Strongest winds recorded so far at Redhill Aerodrome this morning.