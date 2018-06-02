Man Charged With Trying To Stab Sussex Officer

2 June 2018, 10:17

Generic Police Pic

A man's been charged with trying to stab a police officer in Hove.

They were called to reports of someone harming themselves at a home in Isabel Crescent on Thursday afternoon.

62-year-old Guy Spencer's due in court.

Officers attended Isabel Crescent shortly before 2.45pm on Thursday 31 May after a report that a man might be harming himself at the property.

The man was alleged to have attempted to wound a police officer who first arrived at the address with two knives.

Just after 4pm the man came out of the address voluntarily after talking to police officers and was arrested.

Guy Spencer, 62, of Isabel Crescent, Hove, has been charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to a police officer. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Saturday (2 June).

Latest News

See more Latest News

Humming La Macarena during CPR chest compressions can save lives, experts reveal

Pedro Sanchez sworn in as Spanish PM amid corruption scandal

Russian pilot found three decades after going missing in Afghanistan

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News