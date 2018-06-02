Man Charged With Trying To Stab Sussex Officer

A man's been charged with trying to stab a police officer in Hove.

They were called to reports of someone harming themselves at a home in Isabel Crescent on Thursday afternoon.

62-year-old Guy Spencer's due in court.

Officers attended Isabel Crescent shortly before 2.45pm on Thursday 31 May after a report that a man might be harming himself at the property.

The man was alleged to have attempted to wound a police officer who first arrived at the address with two knives.

Just after 4pm the man came out of the address voluntarily after talking to police officers and was arrested.

Guy Spencer, 62, of Isabel Crescent, Hove, has been charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to a police officer. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Saturday (2 June).