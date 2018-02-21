Man Jailed For Five Burglaries Across Surrey

A man has been jailed for five years for five burglaries across Surrey last summer after DNA and mobile phone signals linked him to each offence.



The 27 year old from London targeted expensive properties around Oxshott, Dorking and Betchworth taking jewellery, silverware and watches from June to August 2017.

He was identified as a suspect after his DNA was found at one of the attacked properties. This allowed officers to link him to other burglaries via DNA recovered from a stolen transit van used on three offences and recovered following a high speed police pursuit through South London on 5 July 2017. A further vehicle which was linked to the final two burglaries was recovered outside an address in South East London where Kane was eventually found and arrested in mid-August last year. Following detailed analysis of telephones and vehicle movements in conjunction with the DNA evidence he was finally positively linked to all five burglaries and charged.

He initially pleaded guilty to two offences but denied the other three. A subsequent week-long trial at Guildford Crown Court resulted in the jury returning unanimous guilty verdicts to all three burglaries he had denied.

He was sentenced after the verdict by Recorder HH Judge Carter-Manning to a total of 5 years in prison.

DC Phil Carter who led the investigation said:

“This was a complex investigation that utilised mobile phone mapping, analytical work of mobile usage and DNA evidence to assist us in proving Kane’s whereabouts at the times the burglaries were committed.

“I would like to thank the jury for their diligence throughout the trial and welcome the sentence passed by HH Judge Carter-Manning.”

DC Carter added: “Burglary is an intrusion into your home that can have a long lasting effect on victims. It’s not something we will tolerate and as a Force, we’re actively pursuing burglary offenders and doing everything possible to gather evidence to put them before the courts.”