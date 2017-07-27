Most Over Crowded Train Is In Sussex
New figures from the Department of Transport show commuters across Sussex and Surrey are using four of the most overcrowded trains in the country.
The most overcrowded service is Southern Railway's 7.16am train from East Grinstead to London Bridge around 1,366 people squeeze into the dozen carriages designed to take just 640 passengers.
That's 213% - higher than any other service
The DfT said additional carriages cannot be added to the train but when the Thameslink Programme is completed next year there will be extra services on routes south of London to boost capacity.
Also named in the top 10 are the 6.57am Brighton to Bedford and the return journey at 16:26
While the most overcrowded in Surrey has been named as the 7.27am - Reigate to London Bridge, this service could be scrapped next year as part of a timetable change from May 2018 as the platforms are not longer enough for the new longer trains.
(Data from Department of Transport )
Shoreham Air Crash Memorial
Series of 11 arches to be created to remember those who died in the Shoreham Airshow Disaster.
Jail for duo who car-washed stolen Jag
One of the thieves told police she ''couldn’t be seen to drive a dirty Jag’!”
Firefighters In West Sussex To Have Animal Oxygen Masks
All fire engines in West Sussex will now carry oxygen masks for our pets caught up in house fires.
