Olympic Torch Stolen Near Horsham

The owner of a London 2012 Olympic torch which was stolen in a burglary is appealing for its return.

Guy Watts pictured was chosen to run a leg of the Olympic torch relay ahead of the 2012 London games in recognition of his charity work.



However on Tuesday (23 January) he discovered a burglar had broken into his home in Nuthurst, near Horsham, and stolen a number of items including the prized Olympic torch.

He said: “I probably have about three or four items that mean a lot to me and that is one of them. There is no monetary or physical value in it for anyone else but, for me, it is something I cannot replace.

“For the first 24 hours after the break in, I found it hard to talk about it before I decided to try to get it back. I just hope that someone will see this and do the right thing and return

it.”



Mr Watts was selected to run a leg of the 2012 Olympic torch relay, in Sutton, after raising more than £15,000 for male cancer charity Orchid with a record-breaking unassisted row across the Indian Ocean with his friend Andrew Delaney in 2009. It took the pair 102 days, 13 hours and 40 minutes making them the first and fastest pair to complete the journey.

A few years later, he set up the charity Streetscape to help the long-term unemployed gain the skills, experience and attributes required for a lifetime of work.

Mr Watts, who is managing director at Architectural Plants in Pulborough said he had hoped to pass the torch on to his eight-month-old daughter to help inspire her when she grows up.

A PlayStation console, Nintendo console and a bottle of whisky were also stolen in the burglary.



Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter said: "We would like to hear from anyone who has any information about this burglary which happened in Nuthurst Street, Nuthurst, near Horsham, sometime between midnight on 21 January and midnight on 23 January.

"The Olympic torch is obviously very distinctive and if anyone sees it for sale or has been offered it please let us know."





Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 875 of 24/01.