Pedestrian in Brighton Died Following Collision With Car

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car being pursued by police in Brighton.

Police are searching for the driver after the victim died at the scene of the crash in St James's Street, Brighton, on Tuesday night.

Officers found the Vauxhall Astra abandoned in Madeira Drive, near the Concorde 2 music venue.

Police first tried to stop the car at around 10pm in Bear Road before pursuing it towards the site of the collision, Sussex Police said.

Anyone with information should contact the force on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Scenes of crime officers in white forensics suits were carrying out examinations of the scene, which is yards away from Brighton's famous Palace Pier.

Some roads into the seaside city were traffic choked as police sealed off large sections of the Old Steine area of Brighton.

An IPCC spokesman said: ``We were alerted by Sussex Police to the fatal road traffic incident in Brighton yesterday evening.

``The IPCC deployed investigators straight away and we have since begun an independent investigation into the circumstances of the police pursuit.''

Brighton Bus Compnay have issued this notice saying diversions in place while investigation is being carried out.