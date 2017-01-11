Pedestrian in Brighton Died Following Collision With Car

11th January 2017, 05:05

brighton crash old steine

Comments

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car being pursued by police in Brighton.

 

Police are searching for the driver after the victim died at the scene of the crash in St James's Street, Brighton, on Tuesday night.

Officers found the Vauxhall Astra abandoned in Madeira Drive, near the Concorde 2 music venue.

Police first tried to stop the car at around 10pm in Bear Road before pursuing it towards the site of the collision, Sussex Police said.

Anyone with information should contact the force on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

 

 

brighton crash old steine

 

 

Scenes of crime officers in white forensics suits were carrying out examinations of the scene, which is yards away from Brighton's famous Palace Pier.

Some roads into the seaside city were traffic choked as police sealed off large sections of the Old Steine area of Brighton.

An IPCC spokesman said: ``We were alerted by Sussex Police to the fatal road traffic incident in Brighton yesterday evening.

``The IPCC deployed investigators straight away and we have since begun an independent investigation into the circumstances of the police pursuit.''

 

 

Brighton Bus Compnay have issued this notice saying diversions in place while investigation is being carried out.

 

brighton bus old steine diversion

Recently Played Tracks

On Radio: Toby Anstis

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 'HEART' to 82122

Toby Anstis

On TV: 1990's Biggest Sellers!

12pm - 1pm

Watch heart TV

  • The Beautiful South A Little Time

    12:24

    iTunes

  • Roxette It Must Have Been Love

    12:20

    iTunes

  • MC Hammer U Can't Touch This

    12:16

    iTunes

  • Alannah Myles Black Velvet

    12:08

    iTunes

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Shopping Our Advertisers

Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart 102.4 and 103.5

Advertise Advertise in Sussex

Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.

Follow Heart on Twitter