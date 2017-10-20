Prepartions For Storm Brian

20 October 2017, 09:36

selfie storm

Weather forecasters are watching Storm Brian as it heads towards the South of England


What we know so far:

Warning in place for Sussex and Surrey from 4am until 11pm on Saturday with risk of trees down and travel disruption

due to reach 50mph by 11am 
 
Hastings Pier has confirmed it will stay closed today (fri) and tomorrow (sat)due to the weather no news on the other piers yet
 
Gatwick Airport which is preparing for one of it's busiest weeks as families head away for the October half term say it's hard to predict how it will affect flights at the moment but are monitoring the situation
 
Coastguards say Wave dodging is dangerous.  No selfie is worth risking your life for.
 
Sussex Police Road Traffic Officers already tweeting warning people to drive carefully.
 
Environment Agency say the Storm coincides with high tides. Will lead to heightened flood risk on south coast. Keep close eye on updates.

 

Trending on Heart

Scarlett Moffatt Opens Up About Her Split

WATCH: Scarlett Moffatt Reveals How She Is Coping With Her Break Up
Rachel Riley left red faced

Rachel Riley Left Blushing After Rude 8 Letter Word Appeared On Countdown!
Mel Sue Mary Berry

Mel And Sue Will Reunite With Mary Berry For A Christmas Special
X factor judges

Simon Cowell Hints Which Judge Might Not Return In X Factor Line-Up Change

Latest News

See more Latest News

Uber hails ex-Ofcom chief to help drive London licence appeal

Disasters to cost global insurers $95bn, says Swiss Re

Jamie Redknapp on how Tottenham star Christian Eriksen can take the next step

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News