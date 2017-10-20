Prepartions For Storm Brian

Weather forecasters are watching Storm Brian as it heads towards the South of England



What we know so far:

Warning in place for Sussex and Surrey from 4am until 11pm on Saturday with risk of trees down and travel disruption





due to reach 50mph by 11am

Hastings Pier has confirmed it will stay closed today (fri) and tomorrow (sat) due to the weather no news on the other piers yet Gatwick Airport which is preparing for one of it's busiest weeks as families head away for the October half term say it's hard to predict how it will affect flights at the moment but are monitoring the situation

Coastguards say Wave dodging is dangerous. No selfie is worth risking your life for.

Sussex Police Road Traffic Officers already tweeting warning people to drive carefully.

Environment Agency say the Storm coincides with high tides. Will lead to heightened flood risk on south coast. Keep close eye on updates.