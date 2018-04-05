Saltdean Lido CrowdFunding Campaign Starts
5 April 2018, 10:39
A new crowdfunding campaign has started to try and raise a £100,000 in the next 3 months to help towards the next part of restoration at Saltdean Lido.
The historic swimming pool at the Grade two listed lido opened a year ago after volunteers helped raised enough funds for the project, now the new phase of works will restore the main ballroom and cafe.
The total project is likely to cost around £6.8 million pounds.
Statement from Saltdean Lido
Phase 2 involves the sympathetic restoration and preservation of the dilapidated, iconic main building, and making improvements to ensure that the site can pay its way over the long-term. The total costs for Phase 2 are £6.8m.
The Heritage Lottery Fund are fully supportive of our plans, and have, in addition to the £480k already granted, now pledged an additional £4.19m towards Phase 2.
However, this funding will only be released if we are able to raise a significant sum of money from the community.
With your support, we will be one step closer to realising our vision of a fully restored Lido and community asset that not only works for the people of Saltdean and the wider Brighton and Sussex communities, but which is preserved for the enjoyment of future generations.
The Grade II*-listed Art Deco Saltdean Lido is one of the finest examples of a 1930s’ outdoor swimming pool and has been described as “one of the seven wonders of the English Seaside