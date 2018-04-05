Saltdean Lido CrowdFunding Campaign Starts

A new crowdfunding campaign has started to try and raise a £100,000 in the next 3 months to help towards the next part of restoration at Saltdean Lido.

The historic swimming pool at the Grade two listed lido opened a year ago after volunteers helped raised enough funds for the project, now the new phase of works will restore the main ballroom and cafe.

The total project is likely to cost around £6.8 million pounds.

Statement from Saltdean Lido