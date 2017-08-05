Security Stepped Up For Brighton Pride

Brighton Pride Celebrations
Around 300,000 People Take Part This Year
Armed police and concrete barriers along the route of the parade will be just some of the measures in place to keep Prides 300,000 visitors safe.
Armed police and concrete barriers are in place to keep us safe while we celebrate Brighton Pride.
Assistant Chief Constable Laurence Taylor from Sussex Police is in charge of the special event wants everyone to have a good time
The parade is due to start at 11am and finish at 1pm.
Road Closures - Saturday 5 August
There will be a rolling road closure in place for these roads starting at 9am. Roads will be reopened as the parade passed and it is safe to do so.
Most roads are expected to be reopened by 3.30pm with the exception of southbound Preston Road that remains closed until midnight.
Kings Way from Grand Avenue to Kings Road
Kings Road
Grand Junction Road
West Street
North Street
Castle Square
Old Steine
Marlborough Place
Gloucester Place
St George’s Place
York Place
London Road
Preston Circus
Preston Road
Stanford Avenue between Preston Road and Florence Road
New England Road between New England Street and Preston Circus
Queens Place two way traffic flow
Oxford Place two way traffic flow
Francis Street two way traffic flow
Baker Street two way traffic flow
Kingsbury Road two way traffic flow
Rose Hill Terrace two way traffic flow
Springfield Road two way traffic flow (between Preston road and Beaconsfield Road)
Preston Road will be closed on Saturday 5 August between 3.30pm and midnight
Road Closures - Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 August
The following roads below will be closed from 10am on Saturday 5 August until 3am on Sunday 6 August, and from 1pm until midnight on Sunday 6 August.
St. James’s Street from the junction with Old Steine East to the junction with New Steine
Ardingly Street
George Street
High Street
Chapel Street
Dorset Gardens
Steine Street
Manchester Street
Charles Street
Broad Street
Madeira Place
Camelford Street
Margaret Street
Wentworth Street
Rock Place
New Steine
St James Ave
Devonshire Place
Pavilion Parade
Pavilion Street
Princes Street
A259 Marine Parade ( 1 lane ) from Aquarium Roundabout to Lower Rock Gardens
Cavendish Street will be closed from 10am on Saturday 5 August until midnight on Sunday 6 August.
Please note: These listings are subject to change if the Police and/or the Highway Authority consider public safety issues exist.
After funding cuts threatened an HIV charity, Sussex Beacon are using pride to say thank you for everyone's support.
The Chief executive of Sussex Beacon says overwhelming community action has ensured they stay open.
Simon Dowe says many businesses across the city will be fundraising for them at Pride.
