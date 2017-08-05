Security Stepped Up For Brighton Pride

Armed police and concrete barriers along the route of the parade will be just some of the measures in place to keep Prides 300,000 visitors safe.

Assistant Chief Constable Laurence Taylor from Sussex Police is in charge of the special event wants everyone to have a good time

The parade is due to start at 11am and finish at 1pm.

See a full list of road closures below

Road Closures - Saturday 5 August

There will be a rolling road closure in place for these roads starting at 9am. Roads will be reopened as the parade passed and it is safe to do so.

Most roads are expected to be reopened by 3.30pm with the exception of southbound Preston Road that remains closed until midnight.

Kings Way from Grand Avenue to Kings Road

Kings Road

Grand Junction Road

West Street

North Street

Castle Square

Old Steine

Marlborough Place

Gloucester Place

St George’s Place

York Place

London Road

Preston Circus

Preston Road

Stanford Avenue between Preston Road and Florence Road

New England Road between New England Street and Preston Circus

Queens Place two way traffic flow

Oxford Place two way traffic flow

Francis Street two way traffic flow

Baker Street two way traffic flow

Kingsbury Road two way traffic flow

Rose Hill Terrace two way traffic flow

Springfield Road two way traffic flow (between Preston road and Beaconsfield Road)

Preston Road will be closed on Saturday 5 August between 3.30pm and midnight

Road Closures - Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 August

The following roads below will be closed from 10am on Saturday 5 August until 3am on Sunday 6 August, and from 1pm until midnight on Sunday 6 August.

St. James’s Street from the junction with Old Steine East to the junction with New Steine

Ardingly Street

George Street

High Street

Chapel Street

Dorset Gardens

Steine Street

Manchester Street

Charles Street

Broad Street

Madeira Place

Camelford Street

Margaret Street

Wentworth Street

Rock Place

New Steine

St James Ave

Devonshire Place

Pavilion Parade

Pavilion Street

Princes Street

A259 Marine Parade ( 1 lane ) from Aquarium Roundabout to Lower Rock Gardens

Cavendish Street will be closed from 10am on Saturday 5 August until midnight on Sunday 6 August.

Please note: These listings are subject to change if the Police and/or the Highway Authority consider public safety issues exist.



After funding cuts threatened an HIV charity, Sussex Beacon are using pride to say thank you for everyone's support.

The Chief executive of Sussex Beacon says overwhelming community action has ensured they stay open.

Simon Dowe says many businesses across the city will be fundraising for them at Pride.