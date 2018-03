Some Airlines Using All Female Crews From Gatwick

A number of flights at Gatwick have all female crews today to mark International Women's Day

Easyjet tell us around 20 female pilots are scheduled to fly from London Gatwick today with three all-female crews

Airlines want more girls to think about a career in aviation - new figures show at the moment many girls only start thinking about it as a career from the age of 16, while boys think about it from the age of 10