Southampton Motorcyclist Dies In Collision

A 27 year old man from Southampton has died following a collision involving a motorcyclist and a car.



It happened along the Thomas Lewis Way just before midnight.

Latest from Hampshire Police

Officers were called to a collision between a motorcycle and a car, which took place at around 11.54pm in Thomas Lewis Way.

The collision involved a red Suzuki motorcycle and a silver Vauxhall Corsa car.

The motorcycle rider, a 27-year-old man from Southampton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers are investigating the exact circumstances of what took place and would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who saw the two vehicles prior to the collision.

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '44180100247', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.