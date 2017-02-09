Thousands Of Drivers Caught Up In A27 Lancing Closure
Thousands of drivers caught up in closure of The A27 in Lancing, roads gridlocked for miles.
Latest Sussex Police Statement - 1pm
The A27 has reopened following a fatal collision between a car and a pedestrian on the A27 near Lancing at around 6.05am on Thursday (9 February).
A 59-year-old man from Sompting was treated by paramedics but sadly died at the scene. The coroner’s officer has been informed.
The driver of a black BMW, a 58-year-old man from Climping, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital. He was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and currently remains in police custody.
The road was closed with diversions in place for much of the morning but reopened at around 11 am.
Sergeant Alan Spicer from the Sussex Police Serious Collision Investigation team said: "We are appealing for anyone who was on that stretch of the A27 at around 6am on Thursday morning and who saw what happened.
"Witnesses can email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Anwick."
Highways England Map shows the delays.
HGV Drivers Could Be Fined In West Sussex
County Council Issue Warning After Rise In Lorries Parked On Pavements.
No Tech For Breck Day In Memory Of Murdered Teen
Man Accused Of Deliberately Passing On HIV
Recently Played Tracks
On Radio: Matt Wilkinson
1pm - 4pm
Text 'HEART' to 82122
-
Now playing: Non-stop hit music
On TV: 40 Noughtie Ballads From The Girls
11am - 2pm
Don't Miss
Gallery New Celebrity Couples: Sir Tom Jones and Priscilla Presley Are Dating!
Gallery Celebrity Engagements: This Emmerdale Star Has Been Keeping Her Engagement A Secret!
Gallery Bare-Naked Ladies: Stars Without Makeup!
Gallery Celeb Part-Time Careers: Frank Lampard Offered Hollywood Film Role?
Gallery Celebrity Parents: Pharell Has Had A Triple Surprise After His Wife Gave Birth!
Gallery Band Reunions! Jacksons Are Doing A One-Off Gig
Gallery Pregnant Celebrities: Is Zooey Deschanel Expecting?
Gallery Celebrity Splits: Are Scarlett Johansson & Romain Dauriac Still Together?
Gallery Celebrities Then And Now: How They've Changed!
Gallery Celebrity Weddings: Bond Director Sam Mendes Is Off The Market!
Join Heart Bingo Today!
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Heart's Feel-Good Songs
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Local
Weather
Find your local four day weather report here.
Traffic and Travel
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Win With Heart
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Our Advertisers
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart 102.4 and 103.5
Advertise in Sussex
Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.
Comments