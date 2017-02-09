Thousands Of Drivers Caught Up In A27 Lancing Closure

Thousands of drivers caught up in closure of The A27 in Lancing, roads gridlocked for miles.

Latest Sussex Police Statement - 1pm

The A27 has reopened following a fatal collision between a car and a pedestrian on the A27 near Lancing at around 6.05am on Thursday (9 February).

A 59-year-old man from Sompting was treated by paramedics but sadly died at the scene. The coroner’s officer has been informed.

The driver of a black BMW, a 58-year-old man from Climping, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital. He was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and currently remains in police custody.

The road was closed with diversions in place for much of the morning but reopened at around 11 am.

Sergeant Alan Spicer from the Sussex Police Serious Collision Investigation team said: "We are appealing for anyone who was on that stretch of the A27 at around 6am on Thursday morning and who saw what happened.

"Witnesses can email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Anwick."

Highways England Map shows the delays.