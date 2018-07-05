Train Disruption Due To Signal Problems

Train passengers from Sussex and Surrey have face tough journeys into work due a major signalling problem which started overnight.

Network Rail are advising people not to travel to London Victoria.

The Gatwick Express has been suspended.

Bus replacements are now in place around Oxted, East Grinstead and Uckfield.

Govia Thameslink are warning of disruption for the rest of the day.

The problem with signalling equipment was discovered at 10.30pm on Wednesday and Network Rail engineers have been unable to fix it despite working overnight.

Pictures from Jessica Edwards @ajsaedwards