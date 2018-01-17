Warning Of Strong Winds In Sussex and Surrey

There's a weather warning for snow and ice for most of this morning while we're being warned strong winds may cause disruption overnight.

Met Office have issued a warning for strong winds tonight.

Also trains likely to be affected.

Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express:

Warning trains across Sussex and Surrey are likely to run at reduced speeds tonight with a warning of some disruption is likely tomorrowhe strongest winds occurring between 22:00 and 03:00. From 22:00 on Wednesday until 06:00 on Thursday morning all trains running across the Sussex area will be restricted to run at 50 mph. Network Rail will proactively be checking for trees that may be affected by this adverse weather, and some early morning trains may be altered or cancelled if any lines are found to be blocked.

Between 21:00 Wed 17th and 11:00 Thu 18th

Very strong winds will affect parts of the UK during Wednesday night and into Thursday. The strongest winds are expected to transfer eastwards across the warning area before clearing by late morning. Road, rail and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations. There is also a possibility that some bridges may close. Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible, along with some damage to buildings. In addition, large waves are expected to affect some western coasts with beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.