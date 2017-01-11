Weather Warning For Wintry Showers For Sussex and Surrey

11th January 2017, 11:30

snow map thurs

Comments

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service is urging drivers to take extra care on the roads following a weather warning for the South East that snow may arrive on Thursday.


East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service is urging drivers to take extra care on the roads following a weather warning for the South East that snow may arrive on Thursday.

Motorists are warned to drive with diligence, especially on country roads, where there may be greater chances of ice.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has been running a Winter Ready campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of winter weather. The Service is also highlighting different ways the public can help reduce emergencies by looking after themselves and their loved ones.

David Kemp, from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, said:

“The change in conditions on the roads can make it difficult for bikers, motorists and cyclists. It’s really important to take this into account before you set out and to remember our actions on the roads affect others. Simple things like making sure you’re seen or slowing down gives us all a better chance of arriving safely – in other words drive to arrive.”

Recently Played Tracks

On Radio: Toby Anstis

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 'HEART' to 82122

Toby Anstis

On TV: 1990's Biggest Sellers!

12pm - 1pm

Watch heart TV

  • The Beautiful South A Little Time

    12:24

    iTunes

  • Roxette It Must Have Been Love

    12:20

    iTunes

  • MC Hammer U Can't Touch This

    12:16

    iTunes

  • Alannah Myles Black Velvet

    12:08

    iTunes

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Shopping Our Advertisers

Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart 102.4 and 103.5

Advertise Advertise in Sussex

Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.

Follow Heart on Twitter