Weather Warning For Wintry Showers For Sussex and Surrey

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service is urging drivers to take extra care on the roads following a weather warning for the South East that snow may arrive on Thursday.

Motorists are warned to drive with diligence, especially on country roads, where there may be greater chances of ice.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has been running a Winter Ready campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of winter weather. The Service is also highlighting different ways the public can help reduce emergencies by looking after themselves and their loved ones.

David Kemp, from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, said:

“The change in conditions on the roads can make it difficult for bikers, motorists and cyclists. It’s really important to take this into account before you set out and to remember our actions on the roads affect others. Simple things like making sure you’re seen or slowing down gives us all a better chance of arriving safely – in other words drive to arrive.”