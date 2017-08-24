Heart's 30 In 30 Terms and Conditions
See terms and conditions for Heart's 30 in 30
30 in 30 Terms and Conditions
Heart’s 30 in 30 Ts&Cs:
1. I would like to take part in Heart’s 30 in 30 challenge scheduled to take place between 7th September and 6th October 2017 (“the Event”) on behalf of Global Charities Limited under appeal name “Global’s’ Make Some Noise” (“GMSN”).
2. I acknowledge that by registering to participate in the Event, I am pledging to raise a minimum of £30 (thirty pounds) in fundraising (excluding gift aid) between 7th September and 6th October and that all money will be added to my everyday hero fundraising page before 31st October 2017.
3. Any monies raised in connection with Heart’s 30 in 30 2017 must be passed to Global’s Make Some Noise. I hereby accept full responsibility for ensuring that all sponsorship monies/donations received by me for Event will be paid to Global’s Make Some Noise without delay.
5. I warrant that I am at least 18 years of age upon registration and understand the risks in taking part in any fundraising activities of my choosing as part of the Event.
6. I know of no illness, injury or medical condition which I suffer from and which would prohibit or affect my participation in any fundraising activity for the Event and, in any case, confirm that I will seek medical advice before participating in any challenge to ensure that I am in fit physical state to participate.
7. I shall not hold Global’s Make Some Noise liable for death, personal injury/damage or illness that I may suffer while participating in the Event save for where death or personal injury is caused by the negligence of Global’s Make Some Noise.
8. I am happy to allow Global’s Make Some Noise and Global to use my name and any footage, audio or photograph(s) which I publish during Heart’s 30 in 30 challenge without further notification as part of its publications, promotion and advertising activities.
Disney prize draw rules:
- 1. The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found at www.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/ ) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Competition ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.
- The "Radio Station" advertising the competition is Heart Network.
- Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities.
Details of the competition:
- An entrant is an individual who has registered for Heart’s £30 in 30 days challenge (“the challenge”) by submitting their valid details at http://30in30.heart.co.uk and creating an everyday hero fundraising page. The page must still be live on October 31st 2017. In addition, at the point of registration they must have opted in to be included in the free prize draw. At the point of registration the entrant will be given an entry into the free prize draw.
- The winner will be notified by Global Radio that they have won using the contact details which were given upon registration. Unsuccessful entrants will not be contacted.
- For the avoidance of doubt, this is a free draw and you cannot pay to enter. Entrants are only awarded an entry by registering for the challenge.
Eligibility:
- You must be over 18 to enter the Competition.
- One entry per person.
Prize:
13. This prize consists of return transport to Disneyland Paris, travelling by Eurostar in Standard class direct to Disneyland Paris from London St Pancras, Ashford International or Ebbsfleet International OR an economy class return flight from a selected regional airport to Paris Charles de Gaulle., 2 nights accommodation in 1 standard room at Disney Resort hotel and 4 x 3 day park hopper tickets into Disneyland Paris.
14. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available.
15. The prize is non-transferable.
Specific prize terms:
- The package is valid for one (1) prize winner and up to three (3) guests sharing one standard room in Disneyland Paris.
- Prize includes return transport to Disneyland Paris, travelling by either Eurostar in Standard class direct to Disneyland Paris from London St Pancras, Ashford International or Ebbsfleet International OR an economy class return flight from a selected regional UK airport to Paris Charles de Gaulle.
- Two (2) nights’ accommodation sharing one (1) standard room at a Disney resort hotel including continental breakfast.
- Four (4) x three (3) Day Park Hopper tickets valid for entry into the Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park
- Meal Vouchers to cover meals for the duration of the three (3) day trip, covering: Three (3) lunches and two (2) dinners
- One (1) x one (1) VIP Guide with unlimited access to some of our most popular attractions with FASTPASS®. Subject to availability.
- Access to a privatised viewing area for select Disneyland Paris shows ‘Disney Stars on Parade’ & ‘Disney Illuminations’ new for the 25th Anniversary. Subject to availability.
- Any costs incurred in addition to the Prize Trip elements listed above shall be incurred at the prize winner’s and/or their guests’ expense including but not limited to: UK transfers, alcoholic beverages, telephone charges, room service, laundry service, excursions, tips, souvenirs, and any other incidental expenses. Travel insurance is not included but is recommended.
- The holiday must be taken by no later than 7th October 2018 and all date requests are subject to availability. The booking form must be received back a minimum of 60 days out from preferred travel dates. Departure date and accommodations are subject to availability. Certain restrictions and block out dates may apply to seasonal events which may include Christmas, Easter and Halloween.
- The winner and all of their guests must travel at the same time on the same routing. Any children in the group must be accompanied by their parent/legal guardian aged 18 or over.
- Winners are responsible for their own passport and visa requirements.
- Age and height restrictions may apply to some attractions. Parks, attractions and/or entertainment may change operating hours or be closed due to refurbishing, capacity, weather or special events and may otherwise change or be discontinued without any notice and without liability to Disney.
- Prize Trip package and all elements within may not be sold, traded, transferred, rescheduled to dates not within the fulfilment period set forth above, or refunded.
- Disney Destinations International reserves the right to substitute elements of the Prize Trip package at any time. There is no alternative prize and the Prize Trip cannot be exchanged for cash or an alternative prize.
- Prize winners must be over the age of 18.
- We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.
- Due to the nature of prize donations, please be aware that it can take several weeks to confirm dates for travel.
- Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative. This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given.
