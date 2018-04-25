Terms and Conditions: Win a Triple Play tech bundle

See all terms and conditions here...

Terms and Conditions

Prize – Win a Triple Play tech bundle, Heart Network

25 April 2018

Win an Amazon tech bundle Online Competition, Heart Network

25th April to 1st June 2018

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.heart.co.uk/terms-conditions/ (the “ Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to ‘Triple Play tech bundle radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from Wednesday 25 April and close at 23.59 on Friday 1 June 2018

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

3. To enter the Competition an entrant must go online to www.heart.co.uk and register their details. Online entry will open on Wednesday 25 April and close at 23.59 on Friday 1 June 2018

4. Online we will ask a question. Entrants must pick the correct answer from the multiple choice selection.

5. The winner will be selected from all of the correct entrants and contacted either by telephone or email, within 28 days of the closing date.

Eligibility:

6. Entrants must be age 18 or over.

7. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be removed.

Prize:

8. Nintendo Switch Console. Features include:

Transforms into an on-the-go handheld

6.2-inch screen

Joy-Con controllers

HD rumble

Apple HomePod with 12 months Apple Music subscription. Features include:

Access to over 45 million songs

Siri voice enabled

Get the latest news, traffic, sports, and weather updates

Oculus Rift Virtual Reality Headset. Features include:

Latest VR technology

Custom display and optics

Integrated VR audio

9. Prizes are not transferable and no alternative is available.

10. The NDL Group are the prize fulfilment agency who act on behalf of Global to fulfil the prize :

Should these products be unavailable at the time of purchase for the winner, the NDL Group reserves the right to substitute with an alternative of equal or greater value. Specifications are subject to change from the manufacturer without notice.

Apple is not a participant in or sponsor of this promotion.

Apple Music subscription will be provided as an iTunes ecode to cover a consecutive 12 month subscription only. Codes will be sent directly to the winner upon confirmation of the correct email address. Multiple codes may be required. These codes should be treated like cash, they cannot be replaced if lost or stolen.

All prizes will be delivered within 28 working days from the date that NDL receives confirmation of the delivery address from the winner

11 .Global Radio reserves the right to substitute any part of the prize at any time. SP: Global Radio Services Ltd, 30 WC2H 7LA.