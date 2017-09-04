Royal County Of Berkshire Show

Berkshire's best outdoor show returns to Newbury Showground on September 16th & 17th 2017

An action-packed countryside adventure over two fun-filled days. Featuring 150 acres packed with enjoyment for all ages, 20 arenas and over 2,000 animals. The Royal County of Berkshire Show is undoubtedly one of the Thames Valley's best family events.

Where else can you see everything from chickens and llamas to dancing sheep, taste Britain's finest foods, and watch traditional craftsmen at work? The show celebrates agriculture and all that our countryside has to offer, and you’ll find something for everyone.

Watch the best in show jumping, see the wonderful spectacle of the Livestock Grand Parade. Shop ‘til you drop, listen to great live music, taste delicious local produce and and watch cookery demonstrations or traditional crafts in action.

On Friday 8th September, listen to Heart Drivetime from 4pm for your chance to win a pair of adult tickets, plus a weekend stay at Newbury's Double Tree by Hilton, and an Infiniti Q30 for the weekend!