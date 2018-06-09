1057 People Named In Queen's Honours List

More than 20 people from across the Thames Valley have been named on Queen's Birthday Honours List. They include Oxford University professors, Councillors and local volunteers.

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Professor Steven Charles Cowley, FRS. FREng, president, Corpus Christi College, University of Oxford. For services to Science and to the Development of Nuclear Fusion. (Oxford)



OBE

Steven James Crocker. Director of Children's Services Hampshire County Council. For services to Children's Social Care in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. (Oxfordshire)

Mrs Sonia Kumari Brooks. Deputy Governor, HM Young Offenders Institution, Feltham. For services to HM Prison Service and to the Criminal Justice System. (Berkshire)

Dr Wendy Jane Woodhouse. Consultant Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Mental Healthcare for Children and Young People. (Swindon)



MBE

Ian Reginald Carr. Mayor and lately Leader Test Valley Borough Council. For services to Local Government and to the community in Test Valley, Hampshire. (Andover)

Michael John Bissell. For services to Fundraising to charity in Sri Lanka and to the community in Reading and Newbury, Berkshire. (Reading)

Ms Kate Clanchy. Poet. For services to Literature. (Oxfordshire)

Mrs Hemlata Gandhi. Post Mistress, Risinghurst Post Office and General Store. For services to the Post Office and to the community in Oxfordshire. (Headington)

Professor Melinda Catherine Mills. Nuffield Professor of Sociology and head of Department University of Oxford. For services to the Social Sciences. (Oxfordshire)



CBE

Dr Hilary Frances Emery. Honorary Norham Fellow University of Oxford and lately chief executive, National Children's Bureau. For services to Children and Young People. (Witney)

Professor Sarah Harper. Director Oxford Institute of Population Ageing, University of Oxford. For services to the Science of Demography. (Oxfordshire)

Professor Jane Alison Langdale, FRS. Professorial Research Fellow, Department of Plant Sciences, The Queen's College, University of Oxford. For services to Plant Science. (Oxfordshire)

Professor Robert Edward Moon. For services to Education in Developing Countries. (Oxfordshire)

Professor Katherine Jane Willis. Director of Science Royal Botanic Garden, Kew and Professor of Biodiversity, University of Oxford. For services to Biodiversity and to Conservation. (Oxfordshire)



DBE

Professor Angela Ruth McLean. Professor of Mathematical Biology University of Oxford. For services to Mathematical Biology and to Scientific Advice for Government. (Oxfordshire)



KBE

Dr The Reverend Ralph Waller. Formerly Principal Harris Manchester College, University of Oxford, and Pro vice-Chancellor, University of Oxford. For services to Education. (Oxfordshire)



BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL (BEM)

John Gerald Barley. For charitable services in Berkshire. (Finchampstead)

Ms Emma Louisa Ford. For services to Riding for the Disabled in Buckinghamshire. (Berkshire)

Mrs Jennifer Mary Haldane Nutt. For services to the community in Pangbourne, Tidmarsh and Sulham, Berkshire. (Reading)

Mrs Barbara Rosenberg. For services to the community in Maidenhead, Berkshire. (Buckinghamshire)

David James Slack. For voluntary services to the community in Kent and Berkshire. (Yattendon)

Miss Elizabeth Ann Price. For services to the community in Great Milton, Oxford. (Great Milton)