£10m Planned For Oxfordshire Road Repairs

£10 million could be spent this year on repairing roads across Oxfordshire.

The County Council's put forward the proposals saying there's a backlog of winter potholes.

It also wants to invest £120 million improving roads and infrastructure over the next decade, with the plans considered next week.

Cabinet members will also be asked to give ‘in principle’ agreement to borrowing for investment, and to approve the development of a full business case, on Tuesday 17 July.

The business case would be considered in the autumn, so that if accepted the investment proposal could be included in next year’s budget and capital programme, which will be agreed by full council in February 2019. The proposed investment could include:

- Delivering maintenance of highways and other assets such as school buildings

- Match funding for bids for capital projects eg government funded

- Funding infrastructure to unlock future revenue sooner

- Contingencies for capital investment

- Biggest ever council-funded investment

The council said:

'The county’s extensive network of rural minor roads suffered badly during the freeze-thaw cycle of last winter.

'The investment would be funded through the additional Council Tax income that is projected because of population growth in Oxfordshire.

'The proposed investment in current highways would be in addition to the planned £150m road network improvement that is being funded by the government through the ‘growth deal’ with all six Oxfordshire councils.'

County Councillor Ian Hudspeth, Leader of Oxfordshire County Council, said:

“We know that road users are very concerned about the state of the roads in Oxfordshire and we have been looking at ways to tackle the problem, which everyone knows is getting worse.

“We think there could be an opportunity to utilise some of the council tax income generated from population growth to give a much-needed cash injection for our highways so they are able to meet the demands of the future.”

The £10m increase in the highway maintenance budget for the current financial year would be made possible by bringing forward money that was due to be spent on capital investment in later years.

Highway engineers are now producing a programme of maintenance works to be delivered this year. The list of proposed maintenance projects will be published if the budget is approved by the Cabinet.

Possible concerns about the impact of borrowing £120m on council finances are addressed in the Cabinet paper, which states:

“As the borrowing will be taken over a number of years, based on individual business cases, the programme of investment can be stopped if the increased [Council Tax] revenue does not materialise. This will keep debt management costs at an affordable level within the medium term financial plan.”